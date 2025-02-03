Hayden Springer betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hayden Springer carded a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open aiming for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of 2.202 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 (42nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.1 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Springer ranked 125th on TOUR with an average of -0.119 per round. Additionally, he ranked 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.21%.
- On the greens, Springer registered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|311.1
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|69.21%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.16%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.82%
|13.27%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer last season played 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Springer's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 18-under and finished third in that event.
- Springer collected 283 points last season, ranking 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 4.606 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.768 (he finished 30th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586 (he finished eighth in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.820, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.269
|-0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.119
|3.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.177
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.357
|2.202
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|65-75-73-71
|-4
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.