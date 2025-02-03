Hayden Springer betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 4.606 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.768 (he finished 30th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586 (he finished eighth in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.820, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.