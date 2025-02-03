PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will compete in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 58th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Hall at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hall has entered the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 41st, posting a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Hall's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244170-70-67-71-6

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hall is averaging 3.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 77th on TOUR with a mark of 0.167.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 43rd last season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranked ninth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5298.5
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%73.06%
    Putts Per Round928.0027.6
    Par Breakers628.33%31.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.17%10.00%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall took part in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 517 points last season, Hall finished 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking fourth in the field at 3.329. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.548. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.889 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.676). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.181-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1670.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4061.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2792.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6723.415

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-69-70-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-71-70-71-58

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.