Harry Hall betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hall has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

Harry Hall has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.