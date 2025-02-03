Harry Hall betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will compete in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 58th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hall has entered the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 41st, posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hall's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hall is averaging 3.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 77th on TOUR with a mark of 0.167.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 43rd last season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranked ninth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.33%
|31.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.17%
|10.00%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall took part in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 517 points last season, Hall finished 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking fourth in the field at 3.329. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.548. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.889 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.676). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.181
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.167
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.406
|1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.279
|2.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.672
|3.415
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
