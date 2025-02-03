Greyson Sigg betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Greyson Sigg concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 trying for an improved score.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Sigg has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of even-par.
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Sigg's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2/9/2023
|57
|73-69-72-70
|E
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 122nd on TOUR, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 175th on TOUR last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th. He broke par 23.32% of the time (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.49%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.89
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.32%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|14.05%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 13-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Sigg earned 254 points last season, which ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.141 (he finished 23rd in that event).
- Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.732 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.853, which was his best last season. That ranked 32nd in the field.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.066
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.234
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.502
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.080
|-0.196
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
