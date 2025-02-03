PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Greyson Sigg concluded the weekend at 2-under, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Sigg has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of even-par.
    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Sigg's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC73-71+2
    2/9/20235773-69-72-70E

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 122nd on TOUR, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.414.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 175th on TOUR last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th. He broke par 23.32% of the time (128th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0295.5
    Greens in Regulation %1171.49%69.93%
    Putts Per Round17529.8930.2
    Par Breakers12823.32%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%14.05%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Sigg's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 13-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Sigg earned 254 points last season, which ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.141 (he finished 23rd in that event).
    • Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.732 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.853, which was his best last season. That ranked 32nd in the field.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.066-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4140.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.234-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.502-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.080-0.196

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-73-70-74-268

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.