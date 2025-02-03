Greyson Sigg betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.141 (he finished 23rd in that event).

Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.732 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.853, which was his best last season. That ranked 32nd in the field.