Gary Woodland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five appearances, Woodland has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 322.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting.