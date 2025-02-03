5H AGO
Gary Woodland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Gary Woodland enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 coming off a 22nd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last competition.
Latest odds for Woodland at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Woodland has played the WM Phoenix Open eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 23rd.
- Woodland last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Woodland's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|2/9/2023
|42
|72-69-75-66
|-2
|2/10/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|1/30/2020
|40
|70-67-69-72
|-6
Woodland's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Woodland has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 322.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 3.152 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranked 11th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland had a 0.268 mark (47th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 143rd last season, while he averaged 29.48 putts per round (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|322.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.25%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.42%
|8.02%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland played 26 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Woodland's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 16-under and finished ninth in that event.
- With 174 points last season, Woodland finished 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 3.026 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818 (he finished 67th in that event).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.331). That ranked third in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.053
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.268
|1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.312
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.229
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.220
|3.152
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.