Eric Cole betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 22nd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Cole has played the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 49th, posting a score of 5-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Cole's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
Cole's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cole has finished in the top five once.
- Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -0.376 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -0.975 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 66th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.204, while he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.67%.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|62.67%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.12
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.30%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|11.94%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole last season took part in 34 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Cole put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Cole ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings with 948 points last season.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole put up his best effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.397. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.346
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.258
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|-0.975
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
