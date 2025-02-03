PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 22nd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Cole at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Cole has played the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 49th, posting a score of 5-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Cole's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244970-69-70-70-5

    Cole's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Cole has finished in the top five once.
    • Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -0.376 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -0.975 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 66th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.204, while he ranked 174th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.67%.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2295.1
    Greens in Regulation %17462.67%67.22%
    Putts Per Round1228.1228.4
    Par Breakers9524.30%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%11.94%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole last season took part in 34 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Cole put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Cole ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings with 948 points last season.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole put up his best effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.397. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.346-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.204-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1720.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.258-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.287-0.975

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2266-69-73-70-1038

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

