Emiliano Grillo betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 18, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo placed 22nd in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Grillo has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Grillo last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 22nd with a score of 9-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Grillo's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|2/9/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|2/10/2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2/4/2021
|22
|69-70-67-67
|-11
|1/30/2020
|MC
|73-74
|+5
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of 1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -0.658 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranked 161st, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, while he averaged 28.93 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|292.5
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.88%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.50%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.38%
|13.10%
Grillo's best finishes
- Last season Grillo played 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Grillo's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Grillo's 684 points last season ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.869), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.057
|-0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.408
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.050
|-0.658
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.