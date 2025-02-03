Emiliano Grillo betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of 1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.