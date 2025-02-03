PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 18, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo placed 22nd in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .

    Latest odds for Grillo at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Grillo has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Grillo last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 22nd with a score of 9-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Grillo's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20242271-68-73-63-9
    2/9/2023MC76-72+6
    2/10/2022MC70-72E
    2/4/20212269-70-67-67-11
    1/30/2020MC73-74+5

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of 1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -0.658 in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranked 161st, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, while he averaged 28.93 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161292.5291.5
    Greens in Regulation %12965.88%62.70%
    Putts Per Round7828.9327.3
    Par Breakers16721.50%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.38%13.10%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Last season Grillo played 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Grillo's 684 points last season ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.869), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.057-0.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.408-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.050-0.658

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-66-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

