Doug Ghim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.451 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).