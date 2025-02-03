Doug Ghim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Doug Ghim finished 12th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Ghim has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Ghim last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 12th with a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Ghim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|2/9/2023
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2/10/2022
|49
|69-71-72-69
|-3
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -3.795 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked eighth on TOUR with an average of 0.659 per round. Additionally, he ranked fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.65%.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.58 putts per round (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.65%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.91%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.84%
|13.27%
Ghim's best finishes
- Last season Ghim played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 69% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Ghim's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot 21-under and finished second.
- With 460 points last season, Ghim ranked 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.451 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.659
|1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.011
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-3.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.871
|-2.128
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
