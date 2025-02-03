PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Doug Ghim finished 12th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .

    Latest odds for Ghim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Ghim has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Ghim last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 12th with a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Ghim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20241265-68-71-68-12
    2/9/2023MC74-69+1
    2/10/20224969-71-72-69-3

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 51st.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -3.795 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked eighth on TOUR with an average of 0.659 per round. Additionally, he ranked fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.65%.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.58 putts per round (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2297.9
    Greens in Regulation %472.65%70.06%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.4
    Par Breakers7624.91%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance611.84%13.27%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Last season Ghim played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 69% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot 21-under and finished second.
    • With 460 points last season, Ghim ranked 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 4.451 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4130.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6591.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.011-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-3.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.871-2.128

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3
    January 16-19The American Express2168-64-71-70-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

