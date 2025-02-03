Denny McCarthy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy put up his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.