4H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy will compete in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 58th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Latest odds for McCarthy at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, McCarthy has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 5-under.
- McCarthy finished 22nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
McCarthy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|2/9/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2/10/2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2/4/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|1/30/2020
|59
|71-70-72-71
|E
McCarthy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top 20 once.
- McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 0.343 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on McCarthy .
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 last season ranked 155th on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy had a -0.017 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 62.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fourth last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|290.6
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.64%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.97%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.20%
|9.44%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy took part in 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season McCarthy had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 39-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- With 1045 points last season, McCarthy finished 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy put up his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.324
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.017
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.358
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.699
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|0.343
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.