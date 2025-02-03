Davis Riley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669 (he finished first in that tournament).

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860. He finished 46th in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that event.