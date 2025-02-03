Davis Riley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Davis Riley of the United States chips on the 12th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Davis Riley looks to show better in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Riley's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Riley last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Riley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2/4/2021
|58
|72-66-71-71
|-4
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riley finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 73rd.
- He finished with a score of 8-over in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -0.757 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -7.422 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season, which ranked 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley had a -0.486 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley registered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.6
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|64.31%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.58%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.75%
|17.46%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
- Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 14-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Riley placed 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 647 points last season.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860. He finished 46th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished in that event.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.360
|-2.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.486
|-3.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.074
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.630
|-7.422
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
