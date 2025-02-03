David Skinns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns takes to the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Skinns' first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five events, Skinns finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Skinns finished 42nd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -6 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 1.083 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Skinns is averaging -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season ranked 145th on TOUR, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns ranked 46th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.270, while he ranked 33rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.99%.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranked 159th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.99%
|62.39%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.55
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.97%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.48%
|15.38%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Skinns' best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
- Skinns' 376 points last season placed him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-0.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.270
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.113
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.159
|-0.451
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.