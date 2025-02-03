PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns takes to the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Skinns' first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Skinns finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Skinns finished 42nd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -6 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 1.083 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Skinns is averaging -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season ranked 145th on TOUR, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns ranked 46th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.270, while he ranked 33rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.99%.
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranked 159th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8288.0
    Greens in Regulation %3369.99%62.39%
    Putts Per Round15929.5529.4
    Par Breakers13722.97%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.48%15.38%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Skinns' best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
    • Skinns' 376 points last season placed him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-0.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.270-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.1130.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0821.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.159-0.451

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-79+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.