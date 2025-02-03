David Skinns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.211. In that event, he finished 21st.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns delivered his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that event, he finished seventh.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).