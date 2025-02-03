David Lipsky betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.

Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.