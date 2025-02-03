David Lipsky betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
David Lipsky hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Lipsky has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2024, Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Lipsky's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2/9/2023
|MC
|75-68
|+1
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 0.755 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season ranked 167th on TOUR, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 49th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.263, while he ranked 68th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.28%.
- On the greens, Lipsky registered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranked 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He broke par 23.27% of the time (131st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|289.6
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.28%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.27%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.06%
|9.72%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Last season Lipsky played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Last season Lipsky had his best performance at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 15-under and finished second (five shots back of the winner).
- Lipsky ranked 165th in the FedExCup standings with 132 points last season.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.676. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.709 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.869). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.415
|-1.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.385
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.397
|0.755
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.