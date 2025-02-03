PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Lipsky has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2024, Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Lipsky's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC73-73+4
    2/9/2023MC75-68+1

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 0.755 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season ranked 167th on TOUR, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 49th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.263, while he ranked 68th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.28%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky registered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranked 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He broke par 23.27% of the time (131st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172289.6289.0
    Greens in Regulation %6868.28%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.9
    Par Breakers13123.27%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.06%9.72%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Last season Lipsky played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Last season Lipsky had his best performance at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 15-under and finished second (five shots back of the winner).
    • Lipsky ranked 165th in the FedExCup standings with 132 points last season.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.676. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.709 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.869). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.415-1.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2632.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1390.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.385-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.3970.755

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

