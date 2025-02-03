Daniel Berger betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

Berger is averaging -0.696 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.