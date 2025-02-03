Daniel Berger betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
When he hits the links Feb. 6-9, Daniel Berger will try to improve upon his last performance at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2024, he shot 8-under and finished 28th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Berger has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Berger last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 28th with a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Berger's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|2/10/2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|1/30/2020
|9
|69-71-66-67
|-11
Berger's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Berger has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger is averaging -0.696 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 1.274 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 last season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranked 118th, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Berger ranked 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.218, while he ranked 12th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.20%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, and his 29.74 putts-per-round average ranked 166th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.1
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.20%
|55.19%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.00%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|7.41%
Berger's best finishes
- Last season Berger took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
- Last season Berger's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
- Berger's 221 points last season ranked him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger put up his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 3.916. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.671, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 39th.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.218
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.087
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.404
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|1.274
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
