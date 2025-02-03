Corey Conners betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: A detailed view of the shoes of Corey Conners of Canada on the 12th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Feb. 6-9, Corey Conners will try to improve upon his last performance at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2024, he shot 8-under and placed 28th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Conners has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Conners last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 28th with a score of 8-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|2/9/2023
|50
|70-72-71-70
|-1
|2/10/2022
|38
|72-66-69-72
|-5
|2/4/2021
|17
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|1/30/2020
|45
|71-69-71-68
|-5
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Corey Conners has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 2.072 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 last season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranked 90th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked third on TOUR with an average of 0.776 per round. Additionally, he ranked 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.31%.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 136th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.2
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.31%
|61.44%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.73%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.11%
|12.42%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
- Last season Conners put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club. He shot even-par and finished fourth (three shots back of the winner).
- Conners' 1249 points last season ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.848.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners posted his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.776
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.168
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.962
|2.072
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.