Corey Conners betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Conners has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.

Corey Conners has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Conners has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.