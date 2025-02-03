Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 36th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.644 Strokes Gained: Putting.