5H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits out of a greenside bunker on the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 11, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    After he placed 28th in this tournament in 2024, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Bezuidenhout finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20242867-72-69-68-8
    2/9/2023MC76-73+7

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 36th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.644 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging -4.242 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 58th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.237, while he ranked 179th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.06%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout registered a 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 20th on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.7289.4
    Greens in Regulation %17962.06%64.04%
    Putts Per Round427.8627.6
    Par Breakers11023.90%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.96%11.40%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot 3-under and finished fourth.
    • Bezuidenhout collected 1406 points last season, ranking 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 2.540 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout posted his best performance last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.550.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.233-3.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.237-2.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.177-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4591.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.641-4.242

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30
    January 2-5The Sentry4073-70-63-72-1419
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-70-71-71-818

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.