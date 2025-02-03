Chris Kirk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 47th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Kirk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.

Kirk has an average of -2.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.