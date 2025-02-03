PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chris Kirk will appear Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 62nd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 4-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Kirk has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Kirk missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Kirk's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/9/2023MC72-71+1
    2/10/20221470-66-69-68-11
    2/4/2021MC70-74+2
    1/30/2020MC77-70+5

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kirk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kirk has an average of -2.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -1.899 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season ranked 43rd on TOUR, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranked 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk had a 0.155 mark (83rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.9298.3
    Greens in Regulation %13365.80%70.14%
    Putts Per Round5628.7429.2
    Par Breakers9924.17%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%11.11%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he won the title with a score of 7-under.
    • Kirk collected 1318 points last season, ranking 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk delivered his best effort last season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2660.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.155-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1100.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.427-2.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.105-1.899

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4474-67-68-70-1317
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American Express3464-70-73-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-69-72-74-48

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.