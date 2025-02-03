Chris Kirk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Chris Kirk will appear Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 62nd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 4-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Kirk has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Kirk missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Kirk's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2/10/2022
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-11
|2/4/2021
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|1/30/2020
|MC
|77-70
|+5
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kirk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk has an average of -2.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -1.899 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season ranked 43rd on TOUR, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranked 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk had a 0.155 mark (83rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.9
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.80%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.17%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|11.11%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he won the title with a score of 7-under.
- Kirk collected 1318 points last season, ranking 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk delivered his best effort last season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.266
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.110
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.427
|-2.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.105
|-1.899
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|17
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
