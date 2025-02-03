4H AGO
Chez Reavie betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
In his last time out at The American Express, Chez Reavie posted a 71st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open looking for better results.
Latest odds for Reavie at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last eight trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Reavie has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of third.
- Reavie missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2/9/2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2/10/2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2/4/2021
|MC
|69-73
|E
|1/30/2020
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 59th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of -1.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of -2.699 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Reavie .
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.437 last season (168th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranked 176th, while his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie sported a 0.394 mark (28th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 155th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|287.8
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.35%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|13.10%
Reavie's best finishes
- Last season Reavie participated in 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Reavie had his best performance at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 19-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Reavie's 161 points last season placed him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 1.590.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.220. In that event, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.736 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Reavie recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.357, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.437
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.394
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.137
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.292
|-1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.198
|-2.699
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|71
|71-67-69-76
|-5
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.