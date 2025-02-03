Chez Reavie betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 59th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.

Chez Reavie has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Reavie has an average of -1.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.