Charley Hoffman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Charley Hoffman shot 21-under and finished second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hoffman's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 7-under, over his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Hoffman last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing second with a score of 21-under.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Hoffman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|2/9/2023
|14
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|2/10/2022
|67
|67-72-79-75
|+9
|2/4/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|1/30/2020
|40
|71-70-67-70
|-6
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -3.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of -0.230 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season, which ranked 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 61st, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.170.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 146th on TOUR last season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranked 69th. He broke par 27.14% of the time (21st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|304.4
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.84
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.14%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.16%
|12.78%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Last season Hoffman took part in 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Hoffman had his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 21-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- With 550 points last season, Hoffman ranked 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.075 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.675.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort last season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.989 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|2.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.170
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.052
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.241
|-3.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.116
|-0.230
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
