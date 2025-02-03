Charley Hoffman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -3.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.