5H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chandler Phillips concluded the weekend at 14-over, good for a 70th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Phillips' first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Phillips is averaging 0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -2.948 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season, which ranked 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranked 144th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.101 per round. Additionally, he ranked 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.39%.
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 34th last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked 13th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144295.1298.1
    Greens in Regulation %13965.39%66.01%
    Putts Per Round1328.1429.2
    Par Breakers1927.24%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.45%14.71%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Phillips' best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished third at the Valspar Championship.
    • Phillips collected 427 points last season, placing 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032. He finished 38th in that event.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.531. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.0050.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.101-1.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.026-2.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3220.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.453-2.948

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-73-65-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.