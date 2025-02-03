Chandler Phillips betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032. He finished 38th in that event.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.531. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.