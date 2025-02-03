Chandler Phillips betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chandler Phillips concluded the weekend at 14-over, good for a 70th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Phillips' first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Phillips is averaging 0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -2.948 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season, which ranked 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranked 144th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.101 per round. Additionally, he ranked 139th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.39%.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 34th last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked 13th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.1
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.39%
|66.01%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.14
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.24%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.45%
|14.71%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Phillips' best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished third at the Valspar Championship.
- Phillips collected 427 points last season, placing 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032. He finished 38th in that event.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.531. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159 (his best mark last season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.005
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.101
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.026
|-2.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.322
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.453
|-2.948
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
