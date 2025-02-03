Chan Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 42nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Kim's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Chan Kim has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -2.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 (51st) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.8 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with an average of 0.354 per round. Additionally, he ranked 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.69%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, while he averaged 29.20 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.69%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|19.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|12.42%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished sixth at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Kim collected 452 points last season, ranking 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.000 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.242
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.354
|2.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.412
|-2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.508
|-0.509
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.