Chan Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 50th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Kim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Chan Kim has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of -2.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.