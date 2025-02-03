PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 42nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Kim's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Chan Kim has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -2.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 (51st) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.8 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with an average of 0.354 per round. Additionally, he ranked 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.69%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, while he averaged 29.20 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.8303.6
    Greens in Regulation %1870.69%71.57%
    Putts Per Round11929.2030.3
    Par Breakers3925.97%19.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.36%12.42%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished sixth at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Kim collected 452 points last season, ranking 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.000 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.242-0.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3542.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3230.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.412-2.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.508-0.509

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-77-70-76+312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.