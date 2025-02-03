Chad Ramey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey will appear Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 48th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting 4-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over Ramey's last two visits to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Ramey's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2/9/2023
|MC
|78-70
|+6
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 39th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging -0.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.402.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|68.81%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.23%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|13.33%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
- Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 25-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- Ramey's 367 points last season placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
- Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.116
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.402
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.056
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.057
|-0.767
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
