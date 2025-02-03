PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey will appear Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 48th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting 4-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Ramey at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over Ramey's last two visits to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Ramey's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC71-71E
    2/9/2023MC78-70+6

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 39th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging -0.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 151st, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.402.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9289.7
    Greens in Regulation %5768.81%70.37%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.7
    Par Breakers6425.23%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%13.33%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
    • Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 25-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Ramey's 367 points last season placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
    • Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1160.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.402-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.056-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.406-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.057-0.767

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4870-74-75-73+49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.