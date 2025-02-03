Chad Ramey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 39th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.

Chad Ramey has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ramey is averaging -0.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.