Carson Young betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Young has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 41st.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Young's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
Young's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Young has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season ranked 36th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.57%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.60%
|13.54%
Young's best finishes
- Young participated in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 58.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Young had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 23-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- With 346 points last season, Young finished 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that event.
- Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.301
|1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.153
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.327
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.257
|1.379
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.