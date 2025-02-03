PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Young at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Young has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 41st.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Young's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244171-67-72-68-6

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Young has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season ranked 36th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 69.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6292.1
    Greens in Regulation %4369.57%67.71%
    Putts Per Round12429.2429.9
    Par Breakers3925.97%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.60%13.54%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young participated in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 58.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Young had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 23-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 346 points last season, Young finished 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that event.
    • Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3011.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1530.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.327-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1290.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2571.379

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2965-68-70-71-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.