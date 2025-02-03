Carson Young betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that event.

Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.