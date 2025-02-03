C.T. Pan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: C.T. Pan of Taiwan putts on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii, C.T. Pan finished the weekend at 10-under, good for a 21st-place finish. He competes in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 looking for an improved score.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Pan's average finish has been 62nd, and his average score 1-over, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Pan missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Pan's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2/10/2022
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2/4/2021
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|1/30/2020
|63
|69-66-75-77
|+3
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan has an average of 1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 2.961 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season (114th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 148th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan sported a 0.159 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.4
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.80%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.39%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.69%
|10.76%
Pan's best finishes
- Last season Pan participated in 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Pan's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 24-under and finished second in that event.
- With 455 points last season, Pan finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that event, he finished third.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.159
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.045
|1.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|2.961
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.