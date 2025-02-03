C.T. Pan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that event, he finished third.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.