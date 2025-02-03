Camilo Villegas betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Villegas' average finish has been 41st, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Villegas' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Villegas has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -0.638 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of 0.015 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960 (181st) last season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranked 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Villegas had a -0.251 mark (141st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 182nd last season, and his 30.09 putts-per-round average ranked 180th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|284.9
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.28%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.09
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.51%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.52%
|15.08%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas participated in 26 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Villegas put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
- Villegas accumulated 45 points last season, which ranked him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.302.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.424) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.960
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.251
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.720
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.988
|0.015
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.