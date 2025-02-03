PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Villegas' average finish has been 41st, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Villegas' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC70-71-1
    2/4/2021MC74-71+3

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -0.638 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of 0.015 in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960 (181st) last season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranked 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Villegas had a -0.251 mark (141st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 182nd last season, and his 30.09 putts-per-round average ranked 180th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177284.9290.9
    Greens in Regulation %11266.28%67.86%
    Putts Per Round18030.0929.2
    Par Breakers14822.51%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance17718.52%15.08%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas participated in 26 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Last season Villegas put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
    • Villegas accumulated 45 points last season, which ranked him 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.302.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.424) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.960-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2510.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.0570.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.720-0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-1.9880.015

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4772-68-66-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    January 16-19The American Express772-62-69-66-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.