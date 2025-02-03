Cameron Young betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.590 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best effort last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.