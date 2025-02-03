4H AGO
Cameron Young betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Cameron Young looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.
Latest odds for Young at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Young has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Young's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Young's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|2/9/2023
|64
|73-69-75-72
|+5
|2/10/2022
|26
|68-69-72-67
|-8
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Young has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Cameron Young has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 last season, which ranked 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranked 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.116 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young registered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 145th on TOUR, while he ranked 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He broke par 24.55% of the time (88th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|40.43%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.55%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|12.04%
Young's best finishes
- Young participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 22 times (95.7%).
- Last season Young's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 10-under and finished second.
- Young compiled 1227 points last season, which placed him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 5.590 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best effort last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|1.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-3.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|-1.410
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.