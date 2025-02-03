Byeong Hun An betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five tournaments, An has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, An has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

Byeong Hun An has averaged 318.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

An is averaging -0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.