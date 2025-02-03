5H AGO
Byeong Hun An betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Byeong Hun An seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He placed 66th at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2024.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, An has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 8-under.
- An finished 66th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
An's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|2/4/2021
|53
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|1/30/2020
|9
|65-66-70-72
|-11
An's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, An has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, An has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 318.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 0.124 in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 last season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked third, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranked 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An had a 0.181 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An's -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 113th on TOUR last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.1
|318.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.63%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.67%
|8.33%
An's best finishes
- Last season An played 22 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season An's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished third at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- An's 1755 points last season placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.065.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.988, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.404
|1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.006
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.079
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.499
|0.124
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.