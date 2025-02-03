PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Brice Garnett hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 coming off a 34th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Garnett's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 2-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Garnett last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, finishing 53rd with a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Garnett's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/10/20225369-69-74-70-2
    2/4/2021MC70-70-2
    1/30/20205272-67-72-71-2

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Garnett has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Garnett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 284.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 last season ranked 136th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett ranked 69th on TOUR with an average of 0.185 per round. Additionally, he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.06%.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 26.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.2284.2
    Greens in Regulation %1471.06%74.65%
    Putts Per Round14429.3830.0
    Par Breakers3626.04%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%10.42%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of 44-under.
    • Garnett collected 516 points last season, placing 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.639.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett posted his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.937. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.178). That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Garnett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.1730.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1850.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2630.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.424-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1500.225

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4869-71-69-72-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-67-71-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-69-68-1318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.