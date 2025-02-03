Brice Garnett betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five tournaments, Garnett has an average finish of 37th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Garnett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 284.2 yards in his past five starts.

Garnett has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.