Brice Garnett betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 coming off a 34th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Garnett at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Garnett's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 2-under, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Garnett last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, finishing 53rd with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Garnett's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/10/2022
|53
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|2/4/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|1/30/2020
|52
|72-67-72-71
|-2
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Garnett has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Garnett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 284.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Garnett has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 last season ranked 136th on TOUR, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Garnett ranked 69th on TOUR with an average of 0.185 per round. Additionally, he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.06%.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 26.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.2
|284.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.06%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.04%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.12%
|10.42%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of 44-under.
- Garnett collected 516 points last season, placing 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.747. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett posted his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.937. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.178). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Garnett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.173
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.185
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.424
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.150
|0.225
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.