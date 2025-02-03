Brian Harman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Brian Harman placed 60th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Harman's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 6-under, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 60th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Harman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|2/9/2023
|42
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|2/10/2022
|14
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|2/4/2021
|36
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|1/30/2020
|49
|71-68-67-75
|-3
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Brian Harman has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of -2.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -2.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 last season (88th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 160th, while his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman sported a 0.322 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman registered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.84%
|58.19%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.12%
|21.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.22%
|8.19%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 22 times (91.7%).
- Last season Harman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Harman accumulated 1419 points last season, which placed him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.129.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman produced his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking eighth in the field at 2.883. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.092
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.291
|-2.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.788
|-2.382
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
