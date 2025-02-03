Brian Harman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Brian Harman has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Harman has an average of -2.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.