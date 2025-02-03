PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Brian Harman placed 60th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Harman's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 6-under, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 60th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Harman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20246071-69-69-72-3
    2/9/20234271-70-73-68-2
    2/10/20221468-68-70-67-11
    2/4/20213671-68-69-67-9
    1/30/20204971-68-67-75-3

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of -2.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -2.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 last season (88th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 160th, while his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman sported a 0.322 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman registered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160292.7289.7
    Greens in Regulation %13165.84%58.19%
    Putts Per Round3428.5229.9
    Par Breakers13223.12%21.05%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.22%8.19%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 22 times (91.7%).
    • Last season Harman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Harman accumulated 1419 points last season, which placed him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.129.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman produced his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking eighth in the field at 2.883. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.083-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3220.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.092-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.291-2.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.788-2.382

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-67-66-71-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-69-70-611

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.