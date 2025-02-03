Brandt Snedeker betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Snedeker has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Snedeker's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|2/10/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|1/30/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 284.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 4.147 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Snedeker is averaging 2.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 (172nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 281.0 yards ranked 182nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker sported a -0.697 mark that ranked 180th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 63rd last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 105th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|281.0
|284.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|63.70%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.10
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.46%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.62%
|15.97%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker, who played 25 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 28% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Snedeker had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 17-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Snedeker placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker delivered his best performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.561
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.697
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.054
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.147
|4.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.164
|2.695
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.