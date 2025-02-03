PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Brandt Snedeker hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Snedeker has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Snedeker's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC74-77+9
    2/10/2022MC72-71+1
    1/30/2020MC72-72+2

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Brandt Snedeker has averaged 284.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 4.147 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Snedeker is averaging 2.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.561 (172nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 281.0 yards ranked 182nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Snedeker sported a -0.697 mark that ranked 180th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 63rd last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 105th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182281.0284.9
    Greens in Regulation %16163.70%67.36%
    Putts Per Round10529.1029.2
    Par Breakers16821.46%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.62%15.97%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker, who played 25 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 28% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season Snedeker had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 17-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Snedeker placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker delivered his best performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.561-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.697-0.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0540.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1474.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.1642.695

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-69-68-69-66
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3272-72-68-77+121

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.