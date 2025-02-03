Brandt Snedeker betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.544. He finished 26th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker delivered his best performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.649.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.333, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.