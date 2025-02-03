PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Billy Horschel carded a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Horschel has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Horschel finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Horschel's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244172-67-66-73-6
    2/9/20233272-69-69-70-4
    2/10/2022667-69-68-66-14
    2/4/20215366-68-71-73-6
    1/30/2020963-68-73-69-11

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging -0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 last season ranked 71st on TOUR, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 107th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.007, while he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.45%.
    • On the greens, Horschel registered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 21st on TOUR, while he ranked 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He broke par 23.68% of the time (117th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4304.3
    Greens in Regulation %10566.45%70.68%
    Putts Per Round2728.4328.2
    Par Breakers11723.68%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%10.49%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Horschel's 1392 points last season placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Horschel put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 4.124. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.803). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.146-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1070.0070.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1360.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.442-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.731-0.248

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50
    January 2-5The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1013
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-67-72-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am972-65-70-66-15152

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.