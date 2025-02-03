Billy Horschel betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

Billy Horschel has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel is averaging -0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.