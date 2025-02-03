Billy Horschel betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Billy Horschel carded a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open looking to improve on that finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Horschel has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 7-under.
- Horschel finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Horschel's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|2/9/2023
|32
|72-69-69-70
|-4
|2/10/2022
|6
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|2/4/2021
|53
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|1/30/2020
|9
|63-68-73-69
|-11
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging -0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 last season ranked 71st on TOUR, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 107th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.007, while he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.45%.
- On the greens, Horschel registered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 21st on TOUR, while he ranked 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He broke par 23.68% of the time (117th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.45%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.43
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.68%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|10.49%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
- Horschel's 1392 points last season placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Horschel put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 4.124. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.803). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.146
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|0.007
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.136
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.442
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.731
|-0.248
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|152
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
