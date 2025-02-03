Ben Silverman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Silverman's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Silverman missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Silverman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/10/2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Silverman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Silverman has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average finishing position of 58th in his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging -1.550 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097 (83rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Silverman ranked 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.008.
- On the greens, Silverman registered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him eighth on TOUR, while he ranked 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|70.09%
|69.28%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.11%
|13.40%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
- Last season Silverman put up his best performance at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 13-under and finished fourth (seven shots back of the winner).
- Silverman's 373 points last season placed him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.741. In that event, he finished 31st.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.924). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.097
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.008
|-2.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.078
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.550
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.717
|-1.550
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.