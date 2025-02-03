Ben Silverman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.741. In that event, he finished 31st.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.924). That ranked No. 1 in the field.