Ben Kohles betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last competition at The American Express, Ben Kohles posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open aiming for a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Kohles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Kohles' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|75-69
|+2
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.218 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 165th, and his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles sported a 0.169 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 137th last season, while he averaged 29.78 putts per round (169th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|290.9
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|70.00%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.78
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.05%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.49%
|15.12%
Kohles' best finishes
- Last season Kohles played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 18 times (62.1%).
- Last season Kohles' best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished second at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Kohles compiled 531 points last season, which ranked him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.251. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles posted his best effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.015
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.169
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.332
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.201
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.348
|-0.218
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.