Ben Kohles betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 47th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting.