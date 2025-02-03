PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his last competition at The American Express, Ben Kohles posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Kohles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Kohles' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC75-69+2

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.218 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 165th, and his 70.6% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles sported a 0.169 mark (75th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 137th last season, while he averaged 29.78 putts per round (169th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165290.9289.7
    Greens in Regulation %3270.00%74.69%
    Putts Per Round16929.7830.6
    Par Breakers10524.05%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance13615.49%15.12%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Last season Kohles played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 18 times (62.1%).
    • Last season Kohles' best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished second at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Kohles compiled 531 points last season, which ranked him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.251. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles posted his best effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0150.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1690.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.332-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.201-0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.348-0.218

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5365-69-74-66-66
    January 16-19The American Express2170-65-72-66-1537

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.