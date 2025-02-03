Ben Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Ben Griffin of the United States putts on the 18th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 69th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Griffin has entered the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 28th, posting a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Griffin's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with an average of 0.327 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranked 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 24.68% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|69.17%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.78
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.95%
|14.51%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin played 35 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times (71.4%).
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Griffin collected 867 points last season, ranking 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a 3.105 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.210.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.948 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.327
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.271
|0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.238
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|1.228
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
