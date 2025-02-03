PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Ben Griffin of the United States putts on the 18th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 69th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Griffin has entered the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 28th, posting a score of 8-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Griffin's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20242872-67-68-69-8

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with an average of 0.327 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranked 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 24.68% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6303.0
    Greens in Regulation %4969.17%70.99%
    Putts Per Round6228.7829.4
    Par Breakers8124.68%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance811.95%14.51%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin played 35 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times (71.4%).
    • Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Griffin collected 867 points last season, ranking 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a 3.105 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.210.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.948 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1200.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.327-0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2710.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.238-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7161.228

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.