Ben Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a 3.105 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 15th in that event.

Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.210.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.948 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.