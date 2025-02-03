Beau Hossler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished second in that event.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.