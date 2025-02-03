PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Beau Hossler hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 24, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Hossler has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2024, Hossler finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Hossler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244172-66-72-68-6
    2/9/20231474-68-71-63-8
    2/10/2022MC72-71+1
    2/4/2021MC70-70-2
    1/30/20206668-72-77-72+5

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of -1.070 in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (85th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 156th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.374, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.54%.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 25.75% of the time (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7303.6
    Greens in Regulation %4469.54%65.83%
    Putts Per Round5028.6827.6
    Par Breakers4525.75%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.16%10.56%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 70.4%.
    • Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot 41-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Hossler's 521 points last season ranked him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished second in that event.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.086-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.374-3.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3851.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4960.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.593-1.070

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2076-63-67-68-14--
    January 16-19The American Express1266-70-65-70-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1570-73-72-72-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6972-70-78-68E6

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.