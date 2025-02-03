Beau Hossler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Beau Hossler hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 24, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last seven trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Hossler has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2024, Hossler finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hossler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|2/9/2023
|14
|74-68-71-63
|-8
|2/10/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|1/30/2020
|66
|68-72-77-72
|+5
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of -1.070 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (85th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 156th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.374, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.54%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th. He broke par 25.75% of the time (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|69.54%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.75%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.16%
|10.56%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 70.4%.
- Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot 41-under and finished second (zero shots back of the winner).
- Hossler's 521 points last season ranked him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished second in that event.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.086
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.374
|-3.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.385
|1.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|-1.070
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
