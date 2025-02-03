Austin Eckroat betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 17th in that event).

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.