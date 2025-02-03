Austin Eckroat betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Austin Eckroat will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 12-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Eckroat's average finish has been 64th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Eckroat's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/10/2022
|64
|70-69-69-78
|+2
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Eckroat is averaging 1.708 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 2.147 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season, which ranked 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.395 mark (27th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.63%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.88%
|12.15%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season, one of Eckroat's two wins came when he shot 17-under at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Eckroat placed 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points last season.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.333
|1.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.395
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-1.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.172
|1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.301
|2.147
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
