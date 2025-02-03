PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 12-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Eckroat's average finish has been 64th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Eckroat's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC71-73+2
    2/10/20226470-69-69-78+2

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Eckroat is averaging 1.708 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 2.147 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season, which ranked 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.395 mark (27th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8297.8
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%72.92%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.0
    Par Breakers8424.63%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.88%12.15%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Eckroat's two wins came when he shot 17-under at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Eckroat placed 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points last season.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3331.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3950.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-1.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1721.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3012.147

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-71-71-1295

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.