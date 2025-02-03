4H AGO
Andrew Putnam betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Andrew Putnam hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Putnam at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Putnam has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 16-under.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Putnam's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2/9/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2/10/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2/4/2021
|7
|67-69-67-65
|-16
|1/30/2020
|MC
|72-70
|E
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Putnam has an average finish of 31st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 277.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 0.593 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.212.
- On the greens, Putnam registered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|280.8
|277.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.92%
|72.59%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.28%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.38%
|11.85%
Putnam's best finishes
- Last season Putnam participated in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 65.4%.
- Last season Putnam put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot 4-under and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Putnam collected 625 points last season, placing 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.453 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.066. In that event, he finished 16th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.301, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.485
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|1.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.280
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|0.593
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.