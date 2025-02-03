PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Andrew Putnam hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 32nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Putnam has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Putnam's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC73-68-1
    2/9/2023MC73-70+1
    2/10/2022MC70-71-1
    2/4/2021767-69-67-65-16
    1/30/2020MC72-70E

    Putnam's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Putnam has an average finish of 31st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 277.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 0.593 in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.212.
    • On the greens, Putnam registered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance183280.8277.8
    Greens in Regulation %5368.92%72.59%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.8
    Par Breakers13023.28%19.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.38%11.85%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Last season Putnam participated in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 65.4%.
    • Last season Putnam put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot 4-under and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Putnam collected 625 points last season, placing 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.453 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.066. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.301, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.485-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2121.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2800.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.289-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2970.593

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-68-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3267-76-72-74+121

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.