4H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    After he finished eighth in this tournament in 2024, Andrew Novak has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Novak at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Novak finished eighth (with a score of 13-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Novak's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024865-65-69-72-13

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.417 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 23rd on TOUR with an average of 0.430 per round. Additionally, he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.15%.
    • On the greens, Novak's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 100th on TOUR last season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranked 78th. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7300.9
    Greens in Regulation %1371.15%66.34%
    Putts Per Round7828.9328.3
    Par Breakers7524.97%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance511.78%11.11%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Novak's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With 518 points last season, Novak finished 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.125), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.159-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4300.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2001.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0030.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7862.417

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.