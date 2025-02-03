Andrew Novak betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Andrew Novak has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting.