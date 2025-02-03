Andrew Novak betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
After he finished eighth in this tournament in 2024, Andrew Novak has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Novak finished eighth (with a score of 13-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Novak's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.417 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 23rd on TOUR with an average of 0.430 per round. Additionally, he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.15%.
- On the greens, Novak's -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 100th on TOUR last season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranked 78th. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.15%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.97%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.78%
|11.11%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Novak's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With 518 points last season, Novak finished 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.125), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.159
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.430
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.200
|1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.003
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.786
|2.417
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.