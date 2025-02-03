Alex Smalley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.

Smalley has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.