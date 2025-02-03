PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Alex Smalley missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Smalley has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Smalley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/30/2020MC73-73+4

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 4.319 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season, which ranked 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.086.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranked 165th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38307.5302.5
    Greens in Regulation %1970.65%71.53%
    Putts Per Round16529.6929.6
    Par Breakers6925.15%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%12.50%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 41.4%.
    • Last season Smalley had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot 21-under and finished fifth (two shots back of the winner).
    • Smalley's 257 points last season placed him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3521.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0861.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.1981.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.4180.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3514.319

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149
    January 16-19The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.