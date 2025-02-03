Alex Smalley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Alex Smalley missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Smalley has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Smalley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/30/2020
|MC
|73-73
|+4
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Smalley has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 4.319 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season, which ranked 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.086.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranked 165th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.5
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.65%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.15%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|12.50%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 41.4%.
- Last season Smalley had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot 21-under and finished fifth (two shots back of the winner).
- Smalley's 257 points last season placed him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.352
|1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.418
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.351
|4.319
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.