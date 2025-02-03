PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 16: Akshay Bhatia of the United States tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 22nd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Bhatia has played the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Bhatia's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC75-71+4

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -1.981 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia had a 0.264 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, while he averaged 28.53 putts per round (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8288.6
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%42.69%
    Putts Per Round3528.5327.8
    Par Breakers7824.74%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%7.60%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Bhatia collected 1610 points last season, placing 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.188-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.264-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-2.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3452.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.748-1.981

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-72-67-66-1627
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2269-69-72-68-1038

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.