Akshay Bhatia betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 16: Akshay Bhatia of the United States tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 22nd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Bhatia has played the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Bhatia's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 2.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -1.981 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia had a 0.264 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, while he averaged 28.53 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|42.69%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|7.60%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Bhatia collected 1610 points last season, placing 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-2.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|2.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|-1.981
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
