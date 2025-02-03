Akshay Bhatia betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.