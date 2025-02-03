Adam Schenk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Schenk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 2.590 Strokes Gained: Putting.