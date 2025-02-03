Adam Schenk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 25th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last six trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Schenk has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Schenk last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Schenk's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|2/9/2023
|23
|70-67-71-70
|-6
|2/10/2022
|MC
|81-75
|+14
|2/4/2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
|1/30/2020
|MC
|70-73
|+1
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 2.590 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 2.661 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranked 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 171st on TOUR with an average of -0.531 per round. Additionally, he ranked 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.16%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 95th last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.16%
|66.30%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|157
|22.04%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.79%
|15.19%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk last season participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Schenk put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot 9-under and finished fifth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Schenk placed 80th in the FedExCup standings with 583 points last season.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.904. In that event, he finished 59th.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.531
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.094
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|2.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.411
|2.661
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
