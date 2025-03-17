Zach Johnson betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 3.802. In that event, he finished 20th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 4.090 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.