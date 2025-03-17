Zach Johnson betting profile: Valspar Championship
Zach Johnson hits the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 after a 42nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2024, Johnson missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Johnson's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|3/16/2023
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|3/17/2022
|MC
|73-69
|E
|4/29/2021
|29
|68-67-74-71
|-4
|3/21/2019
|24
|71-72-70-70
|-1
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has an average of 1.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranked 178th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson ranked 126th on TOUR with an average of -0.121 per round. Additionally, he ranked 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.20%.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 22nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 70th. He broke par 26.74% of the time (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|284.1
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|66.20%
|66.01%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.74%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.97%
|11.76%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 19-under and finished 19th.
- Johnson's 202 points last season ranked him 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 3.802. In that event, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 4.090 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.099
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.121
|-1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.117
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.420
|1.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.318
|0.340
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|9
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
