Zach Johnson betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Zach Johnson hits the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 after a 42nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2024, Johnson missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Johnson's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC70-76+4
    3/16/2023MC74-78+10
    3/17/2022MC73-69E
    4/29/20212968-67-74-71-4
    3/21/20192471-72-70-70-1

    Johnson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has an average of 1.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 last season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranked 178th, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranked 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson ranked 126th on TOUR with an average of -0.121 per round. Additionally, he ranked 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.20%.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 22nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 70th. He broke par 26.74% of the time (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178284.1285.6
    Greens in Regulation %11566.20%66.01%
    Putts Per Round7028.8528.3
    Par Breakers2626.74%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance14615.97%11.76%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 19-under and finished 19th.
    • Johnson's 202 points last season ranked him 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 10th in the field at 3.802. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 4.090 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.637, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
    • Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.099-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.121-1.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1170.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4201.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3180.340

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2665-67-71-66-1532
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M Open5368-71-69-72-46
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-67-68-69-821
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-66-70-68-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4866-77-71-78+49
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4266-66-70-74-812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

