Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700 (he missed the cut in that event).

Del Solar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 53rd in the field with a mark of -0.298.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.527 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Del Solar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.142). That ranked second in the field.