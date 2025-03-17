Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Cristobal Del Solar enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 54th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Del Solar is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Del Solar's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Del Solar has an average finish of 60th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Del Solar has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cristobal Del Solar has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Del Solar is averaging -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Del Solar is averaging -4.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.254 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 89th, while his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Del Solar owns a -0.759 mark (170th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Del Solar's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 19.30% of the time (181st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|303.7
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|62.87%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.84
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|181
|19.30%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.25%
|17.41%
Del Solar's best finishes
- Del Solar is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- With 10 points, Del Solar currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Del Solar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Del Solar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 53rd in the field with a mark of -0.298.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.527 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Del Solar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.142). That ranked second in the field.
- Del Solar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 66th in that tournament).
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.254
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.759
|-2.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.555
|-1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.041
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.609
|-4.001
Del Solar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.