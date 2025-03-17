Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.632 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.248.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he posted a 3.381 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.196 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.