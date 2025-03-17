Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Camilo Villegas carded a 54th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship looking for better results.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Villegas has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Villegas' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|W/D
|76
|+5
|4/29/2021
|11
|71-68-69-68
|-8
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Villegas has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of 0.415 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.094 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 18th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.596, while he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.18%.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 30.90% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|303.6
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|71.18%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.13
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|16
|30.90%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|185
|20.49%
|17.86%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has participated in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Villegas sits 108th in the FedExCup standings with 93 points.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.632 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.248.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he posted a 3.381 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.196 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.640) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.094
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.596
|1.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.258
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.344
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.416
|0.415
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|11
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
