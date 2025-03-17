PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valspar Championship

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Camilo Villegas carded a 54th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Valspar Championship looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Villegas has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Villegas' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024W/D76+5
    4/29/20211171-68-69-68-8

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 49th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Villegas has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of 0.415 in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.094 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 18th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.596, while he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.18%.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 30.90% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92303.6299.3
    Greens in Regulation %4371.18%50.00%
    Putts Per Round12029.1329.6
    Par Breakers1630.90%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance18520.49%17.86%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has participated in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Villegas sits 108th in the FedExCup standings with 93 points.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.632 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.248.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he posted a 3.381 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.196 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.640) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.094-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5961.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.258-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.344-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.4160.415

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4772-68-66-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    January 16-19The American Express772-62-69-66-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4466-70-71-71-611
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5466-76-75-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

