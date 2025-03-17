Xander Schauffele betting profile: Valspar Championship

Schauffele has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Schauffele has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.

Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.