4H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Xander Schauffele seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He finished fifth at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Schauffele has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of ninth.
    • In 2024, Schauffele finished fifth (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Schauffele's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024568-72-71-65-8
    3/17/20221267-67-68-71-11

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33308.5304.6
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%56.67%
    Putts Per Round1928.2928.9
    Par Breakers828.20%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%11.94%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Last season, one of Schauffele's two wins came when he shot 21-under at the PGA Championship.
    • Schauffele collected 4057 points last season, ranking second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5570.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6781.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.195-1.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.510-1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.941-0.323

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship266-69-67-63-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-73-67-71-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship470-64-71-68-110
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-65-68-69-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry3072-70-66-67-1732
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4077-71-75-69+419
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

