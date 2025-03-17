Xander Schauffele betting profile: Valspar Championship
Xander Schauffele seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He finished fifth at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Schauffele has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of ninth.
- In 2024, Schauffele finished fifth (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Schauffele's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|3/17/2022
|12
|67-67-68-71
|-11
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Schauffele has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|308.5
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.20%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|11.94%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season, one of Schauffele's two wins came when he shot 21-under at the PGA Championship.
- Schauffele collected 4057 points last season, ranking second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.557
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.678
|1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.195
|-1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.510
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.941
|-0.323
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-64-71-68
|-11
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|32
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|19
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
