William Mouw betting profile: Valspar Championship
William Mouw will compete at the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, from March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Mouw's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Mouw has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, William Mouw has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Mouw is averaging 0.821 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw is averaging -5.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.206, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 57th, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mouw ranks 178th on TOUR with a mark of -1.003.
- On the greens, Mouw's 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranks 27th.
Mouw's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mouw's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.796.
- Mouw's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.845.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mouw's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a -0.033 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Mouw delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.005, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Mouw delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-2.031) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Mouw's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
