William Mouw betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Mouw's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.796.

Mouw's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.845.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mouw's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a -0.033 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Mouw delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.005, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).