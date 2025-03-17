Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 54th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.

Chandler Phillips has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Phillips is averaging -0.703 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.