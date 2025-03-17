Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips finished third in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Phillips has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished third, posting a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Phillips' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
Phillips' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging -0.703 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of -3.494 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 118th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips owns a -0.604 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 187th with a 59.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips' -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 59th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|299.4
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|59.65%
|44.75%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.58
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|114
|24.27%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|18.13%
|16.05%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Phillips ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.216.
- Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.667.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.767. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.754 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 34th in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.190
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.604
|-1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.300
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.312
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.405
|-3.494
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|3
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.