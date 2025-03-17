PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips finished third in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Phillips has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished third, posting a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Phillips' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024368-68-70-69-9

    Phillips' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Chandler Phillips has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging -0.703 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of -3.494 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 118th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips owns a -0.604 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 187th with a 59.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips' -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 59th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118299.4297.0
    Greens in Regulation %18759.65%44.75%
    Putts Per Round5928.5828.7
    Par Breakers11424.27%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17118.13%16.05%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Phillips ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.216.
    • Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.667.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.767. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.754 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 34th in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.190-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.604-1.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.300-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.312-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.405-3.494

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-73-65-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-69-71-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3466-69-68-72-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-74+5--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6168-73-76-77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

