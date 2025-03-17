Greg Koch betting profile: Valspar Championship
Greg Koch tries for better results in the 2025 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Koch has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Koch last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Koch's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|3/16/2023
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|3/17/2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
Koch's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Koch finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Koch finished 63rd in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Greg Koch has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Koch has an average of -1.625 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koch is averaging -5.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koch's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|274.3
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|41.67%
|53.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.50
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|21.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koch's best finishes
- Koch participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Koch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.878
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koch's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koch as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
