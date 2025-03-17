Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his most recent competition, Ricky Castillo missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after better results March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Castillo has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Castillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
Castillo's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Castillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Castillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Ricky Castillo has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo is averaging -1.478 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo is averaging 0.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.372 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Castillo ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.400, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.98%.
- On the greens, Castillo has registered a -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 29.95. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|314.4
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|72.98%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.95
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|99
|25.25%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.88%
|12.04%
Castillo's best finishes
- Castillo, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- With 70 points, Castillo currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.840 mark ranked third in the field.
- Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 2.327 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 43rd in the field with a mark of -0.158.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.332, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.372
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.400
|2.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.248
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.639
|-1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.116
|0.594
Castillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|68-69-69-72
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
|5
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
|2
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
