Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.840 mark ranked third in the field.

Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 2.327 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 43rd in the field with a mark of -0.158.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.332, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 15th in that event.