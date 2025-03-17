PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Ricky Castillo missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after better results March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Castillo has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Castillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC73-70+1

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Castillo has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Castillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Ricky Castillo has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo is averaging -1.478 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo is averaging 0.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.372 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Castillo ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.400, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.98%.
    • On the greens, Castillo has registered a -0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 29.95. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (99th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20314.4313.3
    Greens in Regulation %1772.98%63.89%
    Putts Per Round17729.9530.1
    Par Breakers9925.25%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance3912.88%12.04%

    Castillo's best finishes

    • Castillo, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 70 points, Castillo currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.840 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 2.327 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 43rd in the field with a mark of -0.158.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.332, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3720.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.4002.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.248-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.639-1.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1160.594

    Castillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 16-19The American Express4372-67-65-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1567-75-70-75-146
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5568-69-69-72-66
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5666-71-67-74-65
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open6468-68-69-75-82
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
