PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Will Zalatoris will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his last tournament he took 30th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 3-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Zalatoris' first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Will Zalatoris has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -2.103 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 1.664 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Zalatoris .

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris sports a 0.373 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 71.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has registered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 30.83% of the time (17th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141297.1301.8
    Greens in Regulation %2771.94%54.44%
    Putts Per Round12429.1528.9
    Par Breakers1730.83%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.11%15.28%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Currently, Zalatoris has 186 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.680 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 4.292 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.210.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.567), which ranked 25th in the field.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.640) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 27th in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2590.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3731.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.2310.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.383-2.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4801.664

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-65-67-70-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-69-72-71-5204
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-71-65-68-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry2665-70-65-73-1938
    January 16-19The American Express1266-66-69-70-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-74-68-69-713
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2474-73-71-68-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2275-72-72-69E40
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3070-66-78-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW