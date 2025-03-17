Will Zalatoris betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.680 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 4.292 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.210.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.567), which ranked 25th in the field.