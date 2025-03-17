Will Zalatoris betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Will Zalatoris will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his last tournament he took 30th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 3-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Zalatoris' first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -2.103 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 1.664 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris sports a 0.373 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 71.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has registered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 30.83% of the time (17th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|297.1
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|71.94%
|54.44%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.15
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|17
|30.83%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.11%
|15.28%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Currently, Zalatoris has 186 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.680 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 4.292 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.210.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.567), which ranked 25th in the field.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.640) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 27th in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.259
|0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.373
|1.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.231
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.383
|-2.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.480
|1.664
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.