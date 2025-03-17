Will Gordon betting profile: Valspar Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Will Gordon shot 1-over and finished 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Gordon finished 36th (with a score of 1-over) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Gordon's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|36
|70-73-71-71
|+1
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gordon has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Will Gordon has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -1.473 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.260 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gordon ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.144.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 186th with a putts-per-round average of 30.61. He has broken par 21.60% of the time (158th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|310.8
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|72.22%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|186
|30.61
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.60%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.98%
|17.06%
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has played seven tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- With 94 points, Gordon currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.740 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.709. In that event, he finished seventh.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.367.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Gordon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.948 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.260
|1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.144
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.170
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.687
|-1.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.401
|-0.270
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|88
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
