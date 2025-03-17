PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon shot 1-over and finished 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Gordon finished 36th (with a score of 1-over) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Gordon's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/20233670-73-71-71+1

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Gordon has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Will Gordon has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon is averaging -1.473 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.260 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gordon ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.144.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 186th with a putts-per-round average of 30.61. He has broken par 21.60% of the time (158th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33310.8309.0
    Greens in Regulation %2372.22%58.73%
    Putts Per Round18630.6129.8
    Par Breakers15821.60%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.98%17.06%

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon has played seven tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • With 94 points, Gordon currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.740 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Gordon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.709. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.367.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Gordon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.948 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2601.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.144-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1700.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.687-1.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.401-0.270

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4872-65-66-74-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3567-70-67-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-67-65-76-5--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3066-71-67-70-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    January 16-19The American Express6669-69-69-73-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open769-72-75-69-388
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6970-70-73-71E3
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC67-75E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

