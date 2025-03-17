Will Chandler betting profile: Valspar Championship

Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Chandler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

Will Chandler has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Chandler is averaging 2.296 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.