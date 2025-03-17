Will Chandler betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Will Chandler enters the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 coming off a 61st-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Chandler is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Chandler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Will Chandler has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler is averaging 2.296 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler is averaging 0.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.7 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chandler has a -1.144 average that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler's 0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 61st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|303.7
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|62.59%
|44.05%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.70%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|184
|19.63%
|15.08%
Chandler's best finishes
- Chandler has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
- Currently, Chandler has 92 points, ranking him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Chandler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.112 mark ranked in the field.
- Chandler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 41st in the field at 1.574. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.262 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Chandler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.916, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Chandler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.261
|-1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-1.144
|-1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.557
|1.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.801
|2.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.048
|0.909
Chandler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|92
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.